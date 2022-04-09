Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baytex Energy Trust is a conventional oil and gas income trust focused on maintaining its production and asset base through internal property development and delivering consistent returns to its unitholders. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BTEGF. Scotiabank raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.87.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTEGF opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $5.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.72.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.69. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 32.11% and a net margin of 87.37%. The business had revenue of $438.25 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

