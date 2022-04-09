BeatzCoin One Day Volume Reaches $4.00 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One BeatzCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $109,583.05 and $4.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,570,576,865 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

