Belden (NYSE:BDC) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Truist Financial

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $86.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Belden’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Belden from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Belden has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of BDC opened at $49.53 on Friday. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $41.38 and a fifty-two week high of $68.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $638.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Belden will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.18%.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Belden during the fourth quarter worth about $74,932,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Belden by 5,440.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,103,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,318,000 after buying an additional 1,084,056 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Belden by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,213 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Belden during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,653,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,305,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

