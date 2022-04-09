Berenberg Bank Increases Kistos (LON:KIST) Price Target to GBX 500

Kistos (LON:KIST – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 455 ($5.97) to GBX 500 ($6.56) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s current price.

KIST opened at GBX 446 ($5.85) on Thursday. Kistos has a 12 month low of GBX 155 ($2.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 455 ($5.97).

In other Kistos news, insider Andrew Austin purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £490,500 ($643,278.69).

Kistos plc operates as a low carbon intensity gas producer. It holds 60% interests in the Q10-A gas field in the Dutch North Sea. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

