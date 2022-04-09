Berkshire Bank Raises Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Berkshire Bank lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,271 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.4% of Berkshire Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% during the third quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $296.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $238.07 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

