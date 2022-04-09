Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Trading 4.1% Higher

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €44.20 ($48.57) and last traded at €43.95 ($48.30). 4,280 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 14,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.20 ($46.37).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of €47.62 and a 200-day moving average price of €52.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.12. The firm has a market cap of $443.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86.

About Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT)

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and rapid technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

