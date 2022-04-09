Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Gap Down to $47.40

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $47.40, but opened at $43.75. Beyond Meat shares last traded at $43.27, with a volume of 11,000 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BYND shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. HSBC upgraded Beyond Meat from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.84.

The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.92.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 13.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,446,000 after buying an additional 89,171 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 17.7% in the third quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 33,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 98.1% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth $74,665,000. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

