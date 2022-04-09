Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Gap Down to $47.40

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $47.40, but opened at $43.75. Beyond Meat shares last traded at $43.27, with a volume of 11,000 shares.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BYND shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. HSBC upgraded Beyond Meat from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.84.
The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.92.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 13.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,446,000 after buying an additional 89,171 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 17.7% in the third quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 33,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 98.1% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth $74,665,000. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.
Beyond Meat Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYND)
Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.
