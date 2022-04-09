BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Trading 3.5% Higher

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.27 and last traded at $17.05. 171,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,096,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.47.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.71.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $47.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,767,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $123,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,600 shares of company stock worth $2,982,980. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 25,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.