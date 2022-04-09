Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given New $262.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $290.00 to $262.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BIIB. Barclays lowered their target price on Biogen from $244.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Biogen from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Biogen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler cut Biogen from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $287.28.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $214.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.62. Biogen has a one year low of $192.67 and a one year high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2,510.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 324,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,266,000 after buying an additional 311,731 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

