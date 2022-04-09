BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.40) Per Share (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will earn ($1.40) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.59) EPS.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.25. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BTAI. UBS Group cut their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.43.

BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average is $22.72. The company has a market cap of $478.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.05. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTAI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 136.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

