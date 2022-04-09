Bitcoin Zero Trading 127.3% Higher Over Last Week (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (BZX) traded up 144% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded up 127.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a market cap of $61,608.44 and approximately $96.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00046239 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.49 or 0.07540084 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,460.86 or 0.99971820 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net

