BitCore (BTX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $26.00

BitCore (BTX) traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0710 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $26.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,629.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.35 or 0.07615218 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.41 or 0.00263692 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $327.02 or 0.00767122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00013765 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00097202 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.93 or 0.00558122 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006971 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.28 or 0.00390048 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

