Blackline Safety Corp. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Blackline Safety in a report issued on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.11). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Blackline Safety currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.88.

Shares of CVE:BLN opened at C$8.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.92. Blackline Safety has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$9.09.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.35 million.

In other news, Director Cody Slater purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.00 per share, with a total value of C$108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,449,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,695,908. Insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $25,723 over the last ninety days.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

