BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO) Shares Down 0.3%

BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.18 and last traded at $23.18. Approximately 954 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 4,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.24.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.12.

Get BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 11.93% of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.