Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Position Cut by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 89,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 211,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,322,000 after acquiring an additional 69,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $114.97 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.74 and its 200-day moving average is $127.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.25%.

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 758,862 shares of company stock worth $48,643,887 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.82.

Blackstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.