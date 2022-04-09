Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $125.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.72% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Blackstone have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Blackstone remains well-poised to benefit from its strong fund-raising ability, revenue mix and global footprints. The buyout of DCI is expected to further enhance its digital capabilities. Further, continued net inflows are likely to keep supporting Blackstone's assets under management (AUM) growth, going forward. However, persistently increasing expenses are expected to hurt the company's bottom line to an extent in the near term. Moreover, lower chances of sustainability of the company’s capital deployment activities (given the volatile nature of its earnings) remain another major near-term concern.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BX. Bank of America assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Blackstone from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.82.

NYSE:BX opened at $114.97 on Thursday. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.27.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 758,862 shares of company stock valued at $48,643,887 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,720,879,000 after buying an additional 6,049,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Blackstone by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 30.2% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,843,000 after buying an additional 1,471,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Blackstone by 8.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,085,321,000 after buying an additional 1,348,941 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

