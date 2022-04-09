Blockpass One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5,236.00 (PASS)

Blockpass (PASS) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Blockpass coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blockpass has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $343,576.66 and $5,236.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Blockpass is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

