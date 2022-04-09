bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($1.47) Per Share

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for bluebird bio in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.47) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.51). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.96) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.82). The business had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,839.27% and a negative return on equity of 90.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.01) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $4.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.79. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $35.59.

In other news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $28,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,125 shares of company stock worth $66,853 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth about $4,128,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in bluebird bio by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,912,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,058,000 after buying an additional 142,293 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,520,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,219 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 40,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

