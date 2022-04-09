Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Gap Up to $66.51

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $66.51, but opened at $69.23. Blueprint Medicines shares last traded at $69.03, with a volume of 551 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.12.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -7.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $45,865.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg acquired 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.98 per share, with a total value of $299,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,575 shares of company stock valued at $677,614 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1,340.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.