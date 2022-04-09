BMO Capital Markets Lowers Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $90.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

MNST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.50.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $81.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.48. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

