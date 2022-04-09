BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Stock Price Down 5.5%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.36 and last traded at $19.43. Approximately 5,730,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 5,507,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.56.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

