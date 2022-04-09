boohoo group (LON:BOO) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.30) price target on boohoo group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.62) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 430 ($5.64) price target on boohoo group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.02) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 313.50 ($4.11).

Get boohoo group alerts:

Shares of LON:BOO opened at GBX 89.72 ($1.18) on Tuesday. boohoo group has a 1 year low of GBX 63.32 ($0.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 364.90 ($4.79). The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 89.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 141.11.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.