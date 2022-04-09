boohoo group (LON:BOO) Price Target Cut to GBX 190 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 350 ($4.59) to GBX 190 ($2.49) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.02) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 313.50 ($4.11).

Shares of LON BOO opened at GBX 89.72 ($1.18) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 89.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 141.11. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63.32 ($0.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 364.90 ($4.79).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

