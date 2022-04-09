boohoo group (LON:BOO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.62) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 430 ($5.64) price objective on boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.02) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.30) price target on boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 313.50 ($4.11).

LON:BOO opened at GBX 89.72 ($1.18) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50. boohoo group has a 52-week low of GBX 63.32 ($0.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 364.90 ($4.79). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 89.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 141.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.15.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

