boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 313.50 ($4.11).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOO. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.02) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 430 ($5.64) price objective on boohoo group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.30) price target on boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

BOO stock traded up GBX 3.02 ($0.04) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 89.72 ($1.18). 6,123,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,135,396. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 89.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 141.11. boohoo group has a one year low of GBX 63.32 ($0.83) and a one year high of GBX 364.90 ($4.79). The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

