Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.27.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $1,501,665,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 13.6% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,988,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,407,331,000 after buying an additional 1,556,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,639,000 after buying an additional 1,119,895 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,206,521,000 after buying an additional 754,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,689,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXP traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $122.70. 560,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $103.20 and a 1-year high of $133.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.66%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

