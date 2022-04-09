Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barrington Research lowered Bottomline Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James lowered Bottomline Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

In other news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 5,459 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $309,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $390,330.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $56.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.50 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.18.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

