Brambles (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Trading 2% Higher

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.39. 913 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.44.

Get Brambles alerts:

Brambles Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BMBLF)

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.