Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BDN. Truist Financial cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of BDN opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 950.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,221,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,828,000 after buying an additional 1,804,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,773,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,995,000 after purchasing an additional 673,291 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,885,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,147,000 after purchasing an additional 265,193 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,962,000 after purchasing an additional 30,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,181,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,692,000 after purchasing an additional 41,530 shares in the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

