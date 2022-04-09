Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.840-$-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $338 million-$342 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $329.13 million.Braze also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.210-$-0.200 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRZE. Cowen began coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Braze from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Braze in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.69.

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $36.55 on Friday. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.96.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Pepper bought 175,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $6,546,065.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,678,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,490,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,083,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $532,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

