BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2022

Raymond James lowered shares of BRC (NYSE:BRCCGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.80.

BRC stock opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. BRC has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $30.37.

About BRC (Get Rating)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

