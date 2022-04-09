BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on BRCC. Raymond James lowered BRC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BRC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on BRC in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on BRC in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on BRC in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BRC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.80.

BRCC opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. BRC has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $30.37.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

