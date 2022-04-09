Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2022

Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($93.41) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNRGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) price target on Brenntag in a report on Monday, March 14th. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($96.15) target price on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($121.98) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($104.40) target price on Brenntag in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €82.00 ($90.11) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brenntag currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €92.63 ($101.79).

BNR stock opened at €71.56 ($78.64) on Friday. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($47.32) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($61.81). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €73.92 and a 200-day moving average of €77.65.

About Brenntag (Get Rating)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.