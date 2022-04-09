Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($93.41) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) price target on Brenntag in a report on Monday, March 14th. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($96.15) target price on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($121.98) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($104.40) target price on Brenntag in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €82.00 ($90.11) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brenntag currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €92.63 ($101.79).

BNR stock opened at €71.56 ($78.64) on Friday. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($47.32) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($61.81). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €73.92 and a 200-day moving average of €77.65.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

