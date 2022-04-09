Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Receives €92.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “N/A” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €92.63 ($101.79).

BNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) price target on Brenntag in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($121.98) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($96.15) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($108.79) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($93.41) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Friday.

Shares of BNR stock traded down €0.10 ($0.11) on Friday, reaching €70.06 ($76.99). 481,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €74.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is €77.76. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($47.32) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($61.81).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

