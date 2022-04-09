Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $352.98

Shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 352.98 ($4.63) and traded as high as GBX 514.16 ($6.74). Brewin Dolphin shares last traded at GBX 512 ($6.71), with a volume of 1,066,061 shares traded.

BRW has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “suspended” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 379 ($4.97) to GBX 425 ($5.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.64) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.25) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 417 ($5.47).

The firm has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 333.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 352.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60.

In other news, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 15,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.17), for a total value of £48,412.32 ($63,491.57). Also, insider Joanna Hall purchased 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 322 ($4.22) per share, for a total transaction of £4,965.24 ($6,511.79). In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,376.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers discretionary investment management, advisory investment management, Brewin portfolio services, model portfolio service, managed portfolio, investment fund management, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

