British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,800 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.84) price objective on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BATS. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($52.46) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.21) target price on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.08) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,750 ($49.18) to GBX 3,675 ($48.20) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,720.56 ($48.79).

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 3,291 ($43.16) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of £75.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,227.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,888.29. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,456.50 ($45.33).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.71) per share. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 0.73%.

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($43.20), for a total transaction of £278,573.58 ($365,342.40). Insiders bought a total of 14 shares of company stock valued at $45,156 over the last three months.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

