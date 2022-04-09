Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.69% from the stock’s previous close.

BRX has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.46.

NYSE BRX opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.59. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.62.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,420,950 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

