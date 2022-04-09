Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.69% from the stock’s previous close.
BRX has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.46.
NYSE BRX opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.59. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.62.
In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,420,950 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
About Brixmor Property Group (Get Rating)
Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
