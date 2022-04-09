Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. Broadwind reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.21) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Broadwind.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BWEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadwind in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadwind in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Broadwind in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.23. Broadwind has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alerus Financial NA bought a new stake in Broadwind in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Broadwind by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Broadwind during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

About Broadwind (Get Rating)

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadwind (BWEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.