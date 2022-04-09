Brokerages Anticipate B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $511.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $511.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $505.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $516.10 million. B&G Foods posted sales of $505.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover B&G Foods.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

BGS stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.15. The company had a trading volume of 986,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.33. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $36.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 182.69%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth $15,603,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,317,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,073,000 after acquiring an additional 460,798 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 34,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 18,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B&G Foods (Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on B&G Foods (BGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.