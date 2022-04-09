Brokerages Anticipate Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to Post -$0.29 EPS

Brokerages expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) to report ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.38). Brookdale Senior Living reported earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($1.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 46.65%. The business had revenue of $643.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

BKD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

In related news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $500,179.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKD. Diameter Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 1,151.7% in the 4th quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 5,301,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878,084 shares in the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth about $11,610,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,252,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth about $8,503,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,457,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKD traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,008,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,820. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20. Brookdale Senior Living has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

