Brokerages Anticipate CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) will announce $47.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.80 million to $47.50 million. CrossFirst Bankshares reported sales of $45.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year sales of $196.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $195.70 million to $197.76 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $214.22 million, with estimates ranging from $211.80 million to $216.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $48.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CFB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.40. 114,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,518. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $719.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.23. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $16.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFB. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

