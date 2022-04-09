Brokerages Anticipate Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.25 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $6.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan reported sales of $4.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year sales of $26.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.70 billion to $31.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $26.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.84 billion to $33.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Freeport-McMoRan.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on FCX. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

NYSE FCX opened at $48.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.38%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,755 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,628 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 50,600 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.