Brokerages Anticipate Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.00. Luna Innovations reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LUNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Luna Innovations stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.87. The stock had a trading volume of 96,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.90 million, a P/E ratio of 171.75 and a beta of 1.13. Luna Innovations has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $8.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 6.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Luna Innovations by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 297,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 22.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

