Brokerages Anticipate NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NextNav’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextNav will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.55) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NextNav.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on NextNav in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NextNav in the 4th quarter worth about $78,415,000. Oak Management Corp acquired a new stake in NextNav in the 4th quarter worth about $50,728,000. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NextNav in the 4th quarter worth about $4,380,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextNav in the 4th quarter worth about $1,735,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in NextNav in the 4th quarter worth about $1,452,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NN opened at $7.37 on Friday. NextNav has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $15.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02.

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

