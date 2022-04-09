Brokerages Anticipate NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.11 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) will post sales of $8.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.22 billion. NVIDIA reported sales of $5.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full year sales of $34.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.24 billion to $36.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $39.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.25 billion to $41.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.42.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in NVIDIA by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $10.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $231.19. 52,413,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,653,392. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $134.59 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $580.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

