Brokerages Anticipate Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is $0.06. Ping Identity reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Ping Identity’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PING. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

In related news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $2,604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter worth about $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PING stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.02. The stock had a trading volume of 795,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,671. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

