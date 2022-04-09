Brokerages Anticipate Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to Post $0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRIGet Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Sirius XM reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 54.26%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SIRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $349,206.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 173,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 43,125 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 620,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 41,214 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,227,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after buying an additional 794,323 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,888,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after buying an additional 357,028 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,492,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after buying an additional 2,607,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. Sirius XM has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Sirius XM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

