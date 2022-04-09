Brokerages Anticipate The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $305.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $305.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $302.70 million to $308.00 million. Trade Desk reported sales of $219.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trade Desk.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,896,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,635,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.86, a PEG ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.47. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09.
In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,053 shares of company stock worth $2,347,556 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,903,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 56,579.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,717,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 851.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,490,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 53,353,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,889,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,992 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
