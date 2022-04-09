Brokerages Anticipate The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $305.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $305.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $302.70 million to $308.00 million. Trade Desk reported sales of $219.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trade Desk.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,896,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,635,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.86, a PEG ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.47. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,053 shares of company stock worth $2,347,556 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,903,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 56,579.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,717,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 851.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,490,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 53,353,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,889,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,992 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trade Desk (TTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.