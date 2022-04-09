Brokerages Anticipate Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $605.47 Million

Analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) will report $605.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $605.03 million to $605.90 million. Ultra Clean reported sales of $417.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $615.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.72 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UCTT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

UCTT traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.01. The stock had a trading volume of 521,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,929. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.99. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $60.84.

In related news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the third quarter worth about $24,580,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 904,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,859,000 after purchasing an additional 202,290 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 32.0% in the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 662,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,237,000 after purchasing an additional 160,499 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the third quarter worth about $6,070,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the first quarter worth about $6,039,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

