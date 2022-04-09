Brokerages Expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $6.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.80 million. AudioEye posted sales of $5.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year sales of $30.27 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $35.42 million, with estimates ranging from $35.34 million to $35.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AudioEye.

Get AudioEye alerts:

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 57.96% and a negative return on equity of 67.45%. The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEYE. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of AudioEye from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of AEYE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.74. The stock had a trading volume of 13,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,300. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62. The firm has a market cap of $65.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.99. AudioEye has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $30.19.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEYE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of AudioEye by 23,684.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AudioEye in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in AudioEye by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

About AudioEye (Get Rating)

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AudioEye (AEYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.